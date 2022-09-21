Planning application to demolish Congregational Church withdrawn

AN application to demolish the Congregational Church at Kinhilt Street in Ballymena has been withdrawn to allow an investigation into the “architectural and historic interest” of the building.

Outline planning permission was sought for the demolition of Ballymena Congregational Church at 1 Kinhilt Street and the construction of an apartment scheme.

However last week's meeting of Mid and East Antrim Borough Council's Planning Committee was informed that the application had been withdrawn following an email from Historic Buildings.

Acting Director of Development and Head of Planning, Paul Duffy, said: “This is an outline application for the demolition of the Congregational Church at Kinhilt Street, Ballymena and construction of apartments.

“In an email dated September 5 Historic Buildings advised that the church building to be demolished warrants consideration for statutory protection through listing.

“They have therefore asked for the application to be removed from the schedule to allow them time to investigate the architectural and historic interest of this building.

“They hope to have this work undertaken within the next two weeks. The application is therefore being withdrawn to allow for further consideration.”

