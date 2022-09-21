Ballymena Veterans' Breakfast Club is going from strength to strength

A breakfast club for veterans in Ballymena has proved a huge success since serving up its first fry back in 2020.

And last week, the U’s minister for veteran’s affairs tucked into a good old Ulster Fry at the town’s services club where he met ex-servi e people and heard how the club has boosted morale in testing times.

Sadly, the formation of the club found its origins at a time of tragic early deaths of veterans and the resultant increased attendance at funerals for ex comrades.

Two ex-servicemen- Colin Brown and Duane Johnston - identified the need to provide an opportunity for informal social gatherings on a monthly basis for the veteran community primarily, but not exclusively, residing in the North Antrim area.

Duane and Colin were convinced of the positive mental health benefits which would result from veterans meeting together in a safe, supportive, friendly environment, providing an opportunity to check in with each other and for information sharing.

The value of providing a cooked breakfast for the veterans and everyone sitting down to eat together added to the sense of togetherness and comradeship that many missed following their departure from the forces.

The veterans breakfast started out as a self-funded venture with 6 or 7 veterans meeting on the first Saturday of the month in The Ballymena Services Club.

In February 2022 an opportunity was created for the breakfast club to tap into a good relations programme that was being delivered in the Ballymena area.

Choice Housing Association proactively engaged with the group and conducted a survey of members to identify what their needs and interests were, and implemented a programme of activities based on the results of this survey.

The attendance at the breakfast club has steadily grown to 30 to 40 veterans from throughout Northern Ireland meeting on a monthly basis.

ACTIVITIES

Following the Choice Housing survey an initial 3 month programme of activities additional to the monthly breakfast meetings was delivered.

As a first step the Choice Housing good relations programme covered the cost for the breakfast for the veterans, removing any potential barrier for any veteran attending that may be in financial hardship.

The activity programme then included a mixture of cultural events at the Ballymena Services club, visits to historical places of interest, including cross border visits, and training in suicide first aid.

All activities were free for all attendees.

A review of the initial 3 month activity programme was carried out with the veterans and they overwhelmingly requested the activities to continue.

The feedback from the veterans was very positive and encouraging, mentioning the benefits that they gained with many stating mental health improvements, reduced loneliness and becoming better informed on issues around benefits, housing and health.

A further 3 month programme of support from Choice Housing was agreed and this culminated in a health and wellbeing event held in September 2022 with information and therapies being offered to the large gathering of veterans in attendance.

The key aim of the veterans breakfast club is to sustain the momentum and feel good factor that has been created in the longer term.

Funding support and resources are required covering a minimum of 12 months to help assist with the planning process for the volunteers in the group. This should cover the costs of the monthly breakfast meetings, training opportunities for members and regular activities including outings and visits to venues of cultural and historical significance.

This will create a sense of belonging for members and a feeling of being valued.

Another significant aspiration is the creation of a 24 hour helpline for the veteran community, this will be manned by volunteers and will provide a listening ear for any veteran that is feeling vulnerable or lonely and needs a fellow veteran to talk to.

The Ballymena Service Club has a underused space within its facility (2 bedroom bungalow) that could be transformed into a support hub for veterans, this has the potential to offer a safe space for vulnerable veterans to meet with trained veteran volunteers providing a listening ear and signposting to other services.

The hub would provide a separate discreet entrance for users of the service, friendly comfortable surroundings, tea and coffee facilities and a bed for the night of required.

Future plans are all dependant on the ability to secure the financial support to make this happen.