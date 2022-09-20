Man arrested in McIlhagga murder investigation

Tuesday 20 September 2022

DETECTIVES from the Police Service of Northern Ireland’s Major Investigation Team investigating the murder of Brian McIlhagga have arrested a 32-year-old man.

Mr McIlhagga, a 42-year-old father from Ballymena, was beaten and shot by a gang of masked men who dragged him from a house at Riverview Park in Ballymoney on January 5th, 2015.

The man was arrested in the Ballymoney area this morning, Tuesday September 20th, and has been taken to the Serious Crime Suite at Musgrave Police Station where he is currently helping police with their enquiries.

