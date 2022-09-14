Translink school services will not operate on day of Queen's funeral

TRANSLINK is advising passengers that school services will not be operating on Monday, September 19, 2022 following DE advice that it should be treated as an exceptional closure day for the state funeral of Her Majesty Queen Elizabeth II.

Further information on general passenger services on the bank holiday will soon be available.

For the latest public transport journey updates follow @Translink_NI, visit www.translink.co.uk or call 028 90 66 66 30.

For any further information about official proceedings during the Period of Mourning visit www.nio.gov.uk .