Stabbing incident at Grove Road

POLICE have arrested a man following the report of a stabbing incident at a house in the Grove Road area of Ballymena, shortly after 4am, on Wednesday 14th September.

It was reported that a man forced his way into the property through the front door and made his way inside, where he stabbed a male occupant a number of times causing serious injuries to his head, neck and abdomen.

The injured man was taken to hospital following the incident where he remains in a serious condition.

A short time later, officers arrested a 28 year old man at a house in Cullybackey on suspicion of attempted murder, aggravated burglary and inflicting grievous bodily harm, possession of a firearm with intent to cause fear of violence and possession of an offensive weapon. The man remains in custody at this time assisting officers with their enquiries.

Detectives investigating this incident would ask anyone with any information which could assist with their enquiries to contact them in Ballymena on 101 quoting reference number 179 14/09/22. A report can also be submitted online using the non-emergency reporting form via http://www.psni.police.uk/makeareport/ or you can also contact Crimestoppers anonymously on 0800 555 111 or online at http://crimestoppers-uk.org/.