Council services on Monday, September 19

FOLLOWING the sad passing of Her Majesty Queen Elizabeth II and the announcement of a Bank Holiday on the day of her State Funeral on Monday, September 19, please be advised:

Public screenings

Council will be hosting public screenings of the State Funeral of Her Majesty The Queen on Monday.

The funeral service will take place at Westminster Abbey at 11am and will be screened from 9.30am

Large screens will be erected in the People’s Park (Ballymena), Shaftesbury Park (Carrickfergus) and Larne Market Yard.

This will provide an opportunity for residents to come together to reflect and pay tribute to Her Majesty’s life of service.

Waste services

No waste collections will take place during the State Funeral service.

Bins will be collected before and after the service on Monday.

Please leave your bin out as normal for collection.

Bryson kerbside boxes will not be collected on Monday, but instead will be collected on Saturday, September 17.

Household Recycling Centres will be open, but will close during the funeral service.

Council facilities

All Council buildings will be closed on Monday. Our leisure centres will also be shut, as will The Gobbins.

Parks and cemeteries and public toilets will be open to the public as normal.