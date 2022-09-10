Noel on million step trek for Diabetes UK funds

THE staff team at Mid & East Antrim Agewell Partnership have their walking shoes ready to support Ballymena man, Noel Williams as he completes his one million step challenge for Diabetes UK.

Noel started his challenge on 1st July 2022 and will aim to finish by the end of September 2022.

The local Ballymena man first started walking to help him improve his fitness. He discovered he really enjoyed it and could see the vast improvements to his fitness levels and overall health.

In 2021 Noel successfully completed this challenge and hopes to top his target once again!

When asked what he would say to encourage others to take up walking he commented “just go at your own pace, enjoy the fresh air and the opportunity to meet other people”.

The MEAAP staff team who regularly support older people on their IMPACTAgewell® programme, with long term health conditions such as diabetes, are well aware of the impact that such a condition can have on your health. That’s why, they are ‘stepping up’ to support Noel on his 2022 challenge.

Anyone can donate to this great cause by visiting Noels fundraising page at

https://step.diabetes.

org.uk/fundraising/ noel-thomas