George sets off on 450 mile Napoleonic War cycle for charity

A Ballymena man has hit the road to raise much needed funds for SSAFA, the Armed Forces charity.

George Chesney’s solo journey w will take him from Madrid to Bayonne in Southern France, this represents roughly the route that the Duke of Wellington’s allied armies followed in the latter part of the Peninsular Campaign during The Napoleonic War.

In honour of the Duke himself George has named his forthcoming challenge as The Wellington Trail

The Wellington Trail is around 450-miles and quite a route, while he has prepared for by putting himself through two ‘boot’ camps over the summer.

Now ready for the hard journey ahead, totally unsupported, George will take in the Sierra Guadarrama with an elevation of 2,130 ft. before a pass at 6,150ft – this is around a mile upwards!

George has an extensive military past and present.

He was commissioned into the Corps of Royal Engineers in the Regulars where he served for five years before a further 24 in the Territorials.

He is now Chair of the Reserve Forces and Cadets Association Northern Ireland (RFCA NI).

George said: “I am very grateful to the Galgorm Resort and Spa for supporting my fundraising activities.

“When deciding on a charity, I wanted a well-known, established charity which does more work than dealing with mental illness, giving the support veterans, serving personnel, and their families’ need, where they need it and how they need it.

“Very importantly, I wanted to raise money for a charity which operates distinctly in Northern Ireland, the Republic of Ireland, and GB to reflect the wide ranging units which recruited from the island of Ireland during the Napoleonic War. SSAFA fitted the bill perfectly.

George’s epic bicycling expedition began in Madrid on September 4 but last week he received a great send off from the Mayor of Mid and East Antrim Council, Alderman Noel Williams, representatives from Galgorm Resort and Spa, cadets from Cullybackey detachment and members of SSAFA.

If you would like to contribute please visit George’s fundraising page at justgiving.com/fundraising/wellington-trail, for more information on SSAFA, visit ssafa.org.uk.