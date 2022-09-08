New season ready to commence

THE new season of the Ballymena and Harryville District Darts League commences this Friday, September 9.

Opening fixtures for 2022/23 are as follows -

Thatch Inn v Diamond Bar

BT/PO v Stayers

Drifters v Buffs

Redz v Thatch Blues

Pattons - bye.

A new format has been introduced for matches now.

A nd teams will play 6 singles of 5x501 then 3 pairs of 3x701 making a total of 9 games per match after many years of playing 8 singles games.

A total of 9 teams will take part in one Division.

The teams are - BT/PO Club, Buffs, Coach Drifters, Coach Stayers, Diamond Bar Pattons, Redz, Thatch Blues, Thatch Inn.

The Committee would like to wish all teams a successful and enjoyable season.

Other news

St Patricks LOL 1123 are holding an individual darts competition in North Ballymena Rangers Club, Waveney Road on Saturday, September 17.

Entry fee is £10 and registration closes at 12:45pm on the day.

Everyone is welcome.