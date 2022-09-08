Kilimanjaro climb raises £18,059

FIVE men from the Mid and East Antrim area have recently returned from an expedition to climb Mount Kilimanjaro, the highest peak in Africa.

Their joint aim was to raise money in the fight against alzheimer’s and dementia.

And, on Sunday, three of the famous five were present at Slemish to hand over a cheque for £18.059.46to the Alzheimer’s Society NI.

The climbers were Matthew, Simon and Martin from Glenarm. Nathan from Broughshane and Chris from Carrickfergus.

They were all individually effected within their own families by Alzheimer’s and so they planned to climb Kilimanjaro - the largest free standing mountain in the world at a height of 5895metres - as a fundraiser for the charity.

Although, this would be a very tough challenge at high altitude, the group felt it was achievable for all five to reach the summit.

“We thought this would be a great opportunity to raise awareness and also vital funds for the Alzheimer’s Society NI,” said Matthew, from Glenarm.

He added: “I lived with my granny who was diagnosed with Alzheimer's. It was a horrible experience seeing this disease slowly destroy such a brilliant wee woman.”

Brothers Simon and Martin McClure, also from Glenarm, explained their reasons for taking part in the expedition.

“Our father developed dementia as part of his Parkinson’s symptoms.

“We witnessed first-hand how this debilitating condition gradually stripped him of his rationality, characteristics and personality.

“The man we knew was reduced to a shadow of his former self which was extremely distressing for us and our family to watch.”

Nathan Calderwood from Broughshane explained: “Both my grandmothers are currently suffering with it, one of them really badly. It’s like talking to a complete stranger.

The group would like to take this opportunity to thank everyone who has supported thes and so kindly donated to the charity.

If you wish, there is still time to contribute on:-

www.justgiving.com/fundraising/

kilimanjaro-challenge2k22

This page will remain open for one more week.