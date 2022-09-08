Church teams in 'fiercely competed' friendly!

By Robert Edwards

A fiercely competed “friendly” football match took place between the Cuningham Memorial Presbyterian Church and Ballymena Elim Church recently.

The venue was the showgrounds and a crowd gathered to support their respective teams.

The sun was shining on the warm Wednesday evening with game kicking off at 6.00pm.

Referee was James Thompson, who officiated without any bias or prejudice!

Both teams agreed that a “roll on – roll off” substitute policy which worked well throughout the game, nothing to do with fitness levels!

The match itself was very even with an end to end first half plenty of chances were had by both teams. Early into the second half the Cuningham took the lead.

A lovely piece of play finished off calmly by Cameron McCaw put the Cullybackey team 1-0 up.

CHIP

It wasn’t long before Ballymena Elim got their opportunity when Will McDowell chipped the ball into the top corner of the Cuningham goal to level the game.

Half an hour and lots of substitutions later the game ended 1-1 and a penalty shootout was called to determine a winner.

It took 6 penalties each to break the deadlock, Mark Black in the Elim goal saved a penalty, but it was Aidy Henry who saved the crucial penalty to secure the victory for the Cuningham.

It’s safe to say there was plenty of sore legs the next day, however everyone thoroughly enjoyed the game!