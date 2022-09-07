Gracehill's popular 'Scarecrow Festival' is on this weekend

GRACEHILL Moravian Church and the Gracehill Village Environmental Committee will host their hugely popular ‘Scarecrow Festival’ this weekend.

The festival will be staged alongside the heritage weekend on 10th and 11th September.

“The ultimate aim of ‘scarecrowfest’ is to involve the entire village and the wider community in an event that is great fun for all whilst, at the same time, raising much needed fundsa to help maintain and preserve our historuc Church and surrounding grounds of the village for all the community,” explained a spokesperson.

The last time the festival was held was 2019 and it was a tremendous success with over 60 groups of scarecrows on display.

A spokesperson added: “We plan to have a marked trail around the village where the scarecrows will be displayed on front gardens, on the pavements or the village square. All will be visible for visitors during the heritage weekend.

“We know that the trail will start from the village square but the rest of the route cannot be determined yet until we know the numbers of scarecrow entries and their locations.

“Prizes will be available for the best scarecrows on display.

“Please visit the festival between 11am and 6pm on both days and take a leisurely walk around using our trail and record your vote for your favourite scarecrows while trying to work out our anagram.

“Trail guide sheets will be available at the Village square with a suggested donation price of £2.”