firmus energy announces 56.3% tariff increase - Ballymena area affected

firmus energy has announced a 56.3% increase to its natural gas tariffs in the Greater Belfast Network and Ten Towns Network area

This increase will take effect from 3rd October 2022.

The change in tariffs will mean an extra £15.50 per week on to the average household bill for the Ten Towns Network area and £16.22 per week for the Greater Belfast Network area1.

Niall Martindale, Chief Executive of firmus energy, said:

“Increases in wholesale gas commodity costs continue to impact the market and regrettably, we have no choice but to reflect these increases in our tariffs.

“The ongoing war in Ukraine and Russian disruption to the supply of natural gas in Europe is having a significant and adverse impact on energy costs, affecting all suppliers here in Northern Ireland, as well as nationally and internationally.

“We know this is not welcome news. Tariffs are set as a direct consequence of wholesale prices on the global market, and we have no option but to reflect the cost of this gas within our tariffs. We remain committed to reducing tariffs as soon as the market crisis subsides and enables us to do so.

“We know this is a very difficult time for many households and businesses and we urge any of our customers who need further support to call our dedicated local team to discuss ways in which we can help.”

Customers seeking advice on their natural gas bills or direct debit payments should contact the firmus energy Customer Services team on 0330 024 9000 or customerservices@firmusenergy.co.uk. For free and independent advice on how to save energy please contact NI Energy Advice Line on 0800 111 4455.