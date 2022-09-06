Ahoghill YFC 'opening night'

Ahoghill Young Farmers have been extremely busy this summer participating in lots of competitions, having summer club meetings for all the members to unwind and catch up, holding their first ever treasure hunt, big breakfast morning and tag rugby sports night and topping the summer off by hosting their annual BBQ which was a massive success !

If this sounds like something you’d be interested in, come along to the first club meeting of the year at Gracehill Primary school on Thursday 8th September at 8pm.

A night not too be missed with games, bouncy castle and pizza. We’d love too see some new faces on Thursday night. If you have any questions please contact Ruth Dick (07522 968738).”