Windows smashed - police appeal

Police are appealing for information following a report of criminal damage in the Riverdale area of Ballymena on Tuesday 23 August.

Sergeant McNeill said: “At approximately 5.45am, it was reported that a male wearing a hoody and travelling on a bicycle arrived at the property and smashed the front windows.

“The male then poured petrol on a car parked outside and set it alight before making off.

“Almost two weeks on from this incident, our enquiries remain ongoing and I would appeal to anyone who may have witnessed anything or who may have any footage that could assist, to contact police on 101 quoting reference 238 of 23/08/22.

You can make a report to us online using our non-emergency reporting form via http://www.psni.police.uk/makeareport/.

Information can also be provided to Crimestoppers anonymously on 0800 555 111 or online at http://crimestoppers-uk.org/.