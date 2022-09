Congratulations to the Cambridge House students who received their GCSE results on Thursday 18 August.

The pupils have been richly rewarded for their effort and commitment after two years of disruption, with 94% achieving at least 7 GCSE passes at grades A*-C and 58% achieving at least 7 GCSE passes at grades A*-B.

Many congratulations on these superb results!

Report submitted by Cambridge House.