Slemish College is celebrating its best ever GCSE results and the school would like to take this opportunity to say how proud they are of each and every one of their students.

They posted on social media: -

100% of our students achieved 5+ A*-C grades (or equivalent)

80% of our students achieved 5+ A*-C grades including English and Maths

88% of our students achieved an A*-C grade in English

79% of our students achieved an A*-C grade in Maths

27 subjects out of 28 had a pass rate above 80%