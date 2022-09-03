GCSE success at Dunclug College – pupils remain steadfast and sure!

YEAR 12 pupils, their teachers and parents, can be justly proud of their GCSE achievements this summer, which were the best on record.

89% of students achieved a minimum of 5 grades in the A* – C range, with 68% achieving a minimum of 7 grades A*- C. 65% of pupils achieved a minimum of 5 grades A*-C including both English & Maths.

There were outstanding A* – C passes in subjects such as Community Sport, BTEC Sport, Food And Nutrition, Agriculture, Business Communication Systems, Child Development, Prince’s Trust, Moving Image Arts, Technology and Drama, this success was further reflected in more traditional subjects such as English & English Literature, Maths, Further Maths, Art, Double Award Science, Construction, Engineering, Geography, Government & Politics, History, ICT, Music, RE and Technology.

Results were achieved in a full range of general and applied courses providing pupils with a wide range of options for their future pathways.

In congratulating his pupils, the Principal noted that such success comes as a result of hard work on the part of the pupils, diligence on the part of teachers, combined with commitment from parents.

Congratulations to top performers with A*- A grades: Vanesa Musat (7A* & 1A) & Sophie Kirk (1A* & 7As) Those pupils with A*- B grades: Sarah-Jane Anderson, Andrew Croy, Anna Francey, Adele Graham, Peter Hall, Caitlin Hayes, Emma Houston, Sam Kernohan, Noah Rea & Sam Rock.

Over 50 students achieved at least 2 A*- A grades and a wide range of students achieved combinations of high grades, at least 5 of which came into the A-B range.

There are numerous other excellent combinations of grades in the A* – C range which deserve special credit, and it is also encouraging to note that 100% of all students achieved at least 5 good grades.

The Sixth Form Prospectus and subject details, together with Admissions Criteria are available at the School Office and can be downloaded from the school website www.dunclug-college.co.uk. If you are interested in joining a dynamic Sixth Form book an interview on Tuesday 30 August 2022.

Students from Dunclug College will have first preference for A Level places, but students from other schools who wish to avail of the subjects on offer, are most welcome to apply.

There will be careers advice available to all who are uncertain about choices. Best wishes to all on your onward journey.