'Rebs' will be 'baking for Ballymena' on TV hit

A former Academy pupil will be ‘baking for Ballymena’ on a hit TV cookery show.

Rebs, 23, who is now a Masters Student will be competing in the latest series of the Great British Bake Off.

The show’s PR team says: “Rebs spent her childhood in the countryside in Northern Ireland and loves everything to do with Irish culture – she can Irish dance and play the tin whistle.

“Her earliest baking memory is of being a child, aged only three years old, helping her mum in the kitchen, and of eating her granny’s renowned lemon meringue pies!

“More recently, she returned to baking as a way to unwind from the stress of a busy life in the tech world.

“Flavour is paramount for her, and she has more recently started to play around with Middle Eastern ingredients – in a nod to her boyfriend Jack’s Turkish family heritage.”

The series will return on Tuesday 13th September, and contetstants will be hoping to impress judges Prue Leith and Paul Hollywood, who will no doubt be giving out some of those famous handshakes for the best bakes.

At the end of each week, one person will be crowned Star Baker while another will be sent home, until just three bakers are left for the final.