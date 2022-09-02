GCSE success continues for St. Louis Grammar

THE mood during GCSE results morning at St Louis Grammar School, Ballymena was one of absolute elation as students reaped the rewards of their hard work and resilience over the last two years of study.

Since the onset of the pandemic, the students in this cohort have faced significant challenges and disruption of face-to-face study but, despite these obstacles, the staff and students are celebrating a remarkable set of GCSE outcomes.

100% of Year 12 students attained 7 or more GCSEs at Grade A*-C, including English and Maths, with 63 students achieving an outstanding 9 or more A Grades.

These exceptional results reflect St Louis’ reputation as a top-achieving school in Northern Ireland.

Every Year 12 student delighted in their own success story on the day, but particular congratulations must go to this year’s top-achieving student, Conn Fyfe, who worked to achieve 11 A* Grades, undertaking an 11th subject after-school throughout his two years of GCSE study.

A special recognition also goes to the six students who received a fantastic 10 A* Grades.

Principal, Jacqui O’Neill commented -

“The students have shown great resilience and I am so pleased that all of their hard work has been rewarded. We wish the GCSE Class of 2022 every success as they progress into the next stage of their education and look forward to welcoming our students back to school in September to begin their A-Level study.

“We are so proud of our students, staff and parents who have worked together tirelessly over the last two years and can now delight in the successes of the Class of 2022!”