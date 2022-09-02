Did you appear on stage with a Hollywood superstar?

HOLLYWOOD star Liam Neeson takes to the stage in one of his early acting roles in 'A Christmas Carol' at Ballymena Technical College in or around 1970.

The newspaper cutting was discovered recently by the Ballymena man's sister Liz who is interested in finding out the identity of the other actors in the photograph.

After speaking to her brother Liz believes the photograph was taken in 1970/71.

From his early role in the Charles Dicken's play Liam Neeson has gone on to become one of the world's most famous movie stars.

He was cast as Oskar Schindler in Schindler's List (1993), a role that earned him an Oscar nomination for best actor.

He also secured leading roles as the 18th century Scottish Highlander Rob Roy in 1995 and the Irish revolutionary leader Michael Collins in 1996.

In 1999 he took on the role of Qui-Gon Jinn in George Lucas' space opera Star Wars: Episode I – The Phantom Menace (1999) and appeared in Martin Scorsese's Gangs of New York (2002).

More recently he starred in the popular Taken trilogy.

Anyone who can help identify those in the photograph should contact the Ballymena Guardian on 028 256 41221 or email reporters@ballymena

guardian.co.uk