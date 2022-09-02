Cars torched in arson attack

Police received a report of two cars on fire in the Waveney Brow area of Ballymena at 2.10am on Friday, 2nd September.

Officers attended the scene along with colleagues from Northern Ireland Fire and Rescue Service, who extinguished the blazes.

The fires are being treated as arson. Two males at the scene dressed in dark clothing ran off in the direction of Cushendall Road.

Enquiries are ongoing and anyone who was in the area at the time and saw any suspicious activity, and in particular anyone who may have any CCTV or other footage, is asked to contact police on 101, quoting reference number 126 of 02/09/22.

Alternatively, you can submit a report online using the non-emergency reporting form via www.psni.police.uk/makeareport/.

You can also contact Crimestoppers anonymously on 0800 555 111 or online at www.crimestoppers-uk.org/