Two arrested after Demesne 'altercation'

Dessie Blackadder

Reporter:

Dessie Blackadder

Thursday 1 September 2022 18:46

Police have arrested two men following a report of an altercation between a number of men in the Carnduff Drive area of Ballymena this afternoon, Thursday 1 September.

Shortly before 2pm, officers attended the scene along with colleagues from the NIFRS, who extinguished a fire that had been set inside a flat.

The two men aged 29 and 30 were arrested on suspicion of a number of offenses including arson with intent to endanger life and being concerned in the supply of suspected Class A and B controlled substances. They remain in police custody at this time.

Leave your comment

Share your opinions on Alpha Newspaper Group

Characters left: 1500

BREAKING

Stay connected to us to get the latest news and updates.

Ballymena Guardian

15 Wellington Street, Ballymena

BT43 6AB

Tel: 028 2564 1221