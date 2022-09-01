Two arrested after Demesne 'altercation'

Police have arrested two men following a report of an altercation between a number of men in the Carnduff Drive area of Ballymena this afternoon, Thursday 1 September.

Shortly before 2pm, officers attended the scene along with colleagues from the NIFRS, who extinguished a fire that had been set inside a flat.

The two men aged 29 and 30 were arrested on suspicion of a number of offenses including arson with intent to endanger life and being concerned in the supply of suspected Class A and B controlled substances. They remain in police custody at this time.