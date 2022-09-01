Police appeal after fatal fall from M2 bridge

Police are appealing for information following the death of a man at the M2 at Ballymena on Thursday 1st September.

Sergeant Green said: “Shortly after 2am, it was reported that a male had fallen from a bridge and had been struck by a passing vehicle. The man was pronounced dead at the scene.

“As part of our investigation, we would like to speak to two drivers of vehicles which stopped close to the scene who we believe can assist with our enquiries.

“Anyone who witnessed the incident or who may have dash-cam footage available, should contact police on 101 quoting reference number 89 01/09/22.

“The M2 at Ballymena, which was closed for a period of time, has since reopened.”