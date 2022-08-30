Best wishes to Elaine on her castle abseil for children's hospice funds

BY Shauna Loughran

LOCAL woman Elaine McBride is taking fundraising to new heights as she plans to abseil Belfast Castle on September 4, 2022, to raise money for Northern Ireland Children's Hospice.

Elaine's son Sam (13), had a hypoglycaemic attack at just three days old causing him to fall into cardiac arrest. Just 10 days later, Sam was released from hospital with the words: "He has suffered two very major events and we don’t know what Sam's future will be like - go home and enjoy your son.”

Although Sam experienced some seizures in hospital and was discharged on Phenobarbital, nothing further really developed until five months later, according to Elaine.

Elaine posted on social media: "Sam still has daily seizures, which have never really been controlled. They’ve changed

so much over the years - he’s been on all medicines available, around 15, and he’s had the VNS which is similar to a pacemaker but for seizures.

"He has tried the Ketongenic diet and recently Epidyolex. They have all had their moments and their good and bad affects but seizures are still here and probably will be for the rest of his days."

Elaine said: "Sam has been attending the hospice for about seven years and has benefited greatly from his time there, as have we."

On her Just Giving page, Elaine detailed why fundraising for the hospice is so important to her and her family.

She said: "Most of you know me and know that I am passionate about raising funds and awareness for the NI Children’s Hospice.

"It is an amazing charity that supports an every growing number of children with life limiting or life threatening conditions. They are a lifeline to many families in their darkest moments, helping to create special memories and support parents through difficult times. They are amazing.

"My wee shining star Sam has complex needs and receives respite care in the house and before Covid, through Hospice at Home.

"Sam loves his time with his hospice heroes. He’s kept entertained with the sensory room, soft play room, the various visitors who come and visit all the children and trips out here and there.

"He is cared for by an amazing team of caring, kind and professional carers, nurses and physios, as well as being supported by all staff from the volunteers to the admin teams upstairs. We are so lucky that Sam has this amazing place to chill, relax, enjoy and recharge in, so anything I can do to keep those doors open I will do.

"The only service of its kind in NI, Children's Hospice cares for over 370 babies, children and young people each year at their dedicated Children's in-patient unit - Horizon House and in our local communities through the Specialist Community Nursing Team.

"Their work also extends to families, supporting them from the point of diagnosis right through to the grieving period after bereavement.

"The Hospice receives a small amount of government funding, so they rely on the generosity of the local community to help them to continue to deliver our vital service."

Elaine added: "Sam’s recent stay was cut short due to a hospital admission. The hospice staff closely monitored him and kept us closely informed when he was taken by ambulance to the Royal Hospital.

"I arrived shortly after them not knowing what to expect. A staff member who accompanied him, stayed until I arrived and went through a quick handover.

"They knew I might be there for a while so they had packed me a wee food parcel to keep me going as they knew things might get hectic.

"My brain hadn't even thought that far ahead, but they had and this small gesture just shows how special and caring they all are in difficult times. They frequently touched base to check on him in hospital and once home. We are thankful for their support and help.

"Sam only stayed one night thankfully and he’s been grand. His seizure activity wasn’t the norm and we are home with a new medication plan which seems to be helping.

If you would like to donate to my charity abseil and support this wonderful charity then please click on the Just Giving link and make your donation. Many thanks in advance."

If you would like to donate please log on to www.justgiving.com/

elaine-emma