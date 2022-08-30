22 year old woman arrested in connection with fatal collision

Detectives investigating a fatal road traffic collision in the Cushendall Road area of Ballymena have made an arrest and recovered a vehicle.

A 57 year old Ballymena man, John Corr died as a result of the incident.He lived at Dunclug Park in the town.

Detective Inspector Jack said: "We have arrested a 22-year-old woman on suspicion of a number of offences and she remains in police custody at this time.

"We have also recovered a grey BMW car we believe was involved for further examination.

“We would like to thank the public for their assistance to date in terms of eyewitness reports and we are particularly keen to hear from any other witnesses and to view any more footage taken in the area around that time. This could be dashcam, mobile, CCTV or doorbell camera footage.

“We can be contacted on 101, quoting reference 2134 28/08/22.”