Braid to host Orange Order culture evening

THE Braid Centre will be the venue for a major celebration of the Queen’s Platinum Jubilee next month.

‘An Evening of Culture’ will be held under the auspices of the County Antrim Grand Orange Lodge on Friday, September 2.

Tickets for the event - which will benefit the NI Air Ambulance - are still available priced £12.

Performers will include:- Bannside Fife and Drumming Club; Sir George White Memorial Flute Band; James Strange; Amalgamated County Antrim Pipe Band; Matthew Warwick; Staffordstown Accordion Band; Ballymaconnelly Flute Band.

The audience will be addressed by the Most Worshipful Grand Master, Most Wor. Bro. Edward Stevenson. Mr. Tony Osborne will give a short talk on the work of the Air Ambulance and how it saved his son’s life.

There will be a parade of all District Standards within County Antrim.

Compere for the evening is Joe Graham.