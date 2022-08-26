Thousands lace up for this weekend's Mid and East Antrim – Antrim Coast Half Marathon

THOUSANDS of runners from around the world are touching down in Mid and East Antrim ahead of this weekend’s Antrim Coast Half Marathon.

Legendary athletes, including five-time British Olympic Champion Jo Pavey and last year’s Antrim Coast Half Marathon winner, Yalemzerf Yehualaw, have travelled to the Borough for the event, which is billed as the world’s most scenic half marathon.

Proudly supported by Mid and East Antrim Borough Council, the world-class event will take place on Sunday 28 August – with a host of elite sporting stars taking to the starting line in Larne to race along the spectacular Antrim Coast Road.

The BBC will broadcast the live event from 8am on Sunday. The race will also be available from the Antrim Coast Half Marathon website.

At the official launch of this year’s event, Mayor of Mid and East Antrim, Alderman Noel Williams said that he was delighted to be welcoming runners from across the world to the borough.

“To have world champions and sporting heroes competing in a local event is a fantastic advertisement for the borough and the Antrim Coast.

“The course route itself showcases the best of our breathtaking coastline, firmly putting Mid and East Antrim on the world stage and I am confident that those competing this weekend will have a fantastic experience.

“Race Director, James McIlroy and his team have worked hard on making this event a huge success and I wish all those involved the best of luck in what is now rightly considered one of the top sporting events in the country.”

A raft of activities has been planned in Larne throughout race weekend, including free family entertainment at Sandy Bay, and pop-up entertainment along the course route.

Mayor added: “Local people and visitors alike can be assured of a warm welcome with something in place for everyone to enjoy – this bank holiday weekend.”

Downshire Brass Band, Cullybacky Pipe Band and Stormy Stan will also make an appearance to help the Mayor start the race!

For more information on the Mid and East Antrim – Antrim Coast Half Marathon, visit: www.antrimcoasthalf marathon.com