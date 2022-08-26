'Results consolidated our reputation for excellence' - Academy Principal

BALLYMENA Academy is delighted to report upon the success of their young people following the publication of ‘AS’ and ‘A’ Level results last Friday.

The Principal, Stephen Black, congratulated all of the pupils on overcoming the challenges of an incredibly tough two years during which education was significantly disrupted by the COVID pandemic.

He remarked that, as a consequence, this Summer’s examinations were the first external assessments sat by their ‘A’ and ‘AS’ level pupils and they are immensely proud of, not only their achievements, but of the resilience which they have shown.

“The results attained bear witness to that. Our school has a long traditional record of academic excellence and this year, despite the difficulties faced, we have seen an outstanding set of results,” outlined Mr. Black.

“Our young people have achieved incredibly well across the full range of A-Level and BTEC qualifications with 90% of the year group achieving 3 or more passes at grades A*-C and pass grades being attained in all examinations.”

He continued - “It is especially pleasing that over 60% of the grades were at A* or A and over a third of the year group achieved a minimum of 3 A* or A grades, with a number gaining A* in all their subjects.”

The Principal said remarkably 90% of the year group achieved at least one A grade with the number of A* grades obtained (over a quarter of the examinations sat) being well in excess of national averages.

“In this first year of formal examinations since 2019, the results consolidated the Academy’s reputation for excellence as one of Northern Ireland’s top performing schools,” pointed out the Principal.

Mr. Black added that above all else, and given the unique challenges which the pupils had to face, this was a day for celebration for pupils and parents.

He congratulated all the young people on their achievements; thanked parents for the considerable part which they had played in supporting such success, not just through the recent pandemic, but over the past seven years and applauded the school’s teaching and support staff, without whose expertise, commitment and willingness to go the extra mile, these excellent outcomes could not have been achieved.

He praised the staff who have worked incredibly hard to ensure that students have been cared for and continued to receive high quality education.

While much of the focus will be on ‘A’ level results, the excellent results obtained at ‘AS’ level also bode well for future achievement.

From a whole-school perspective it is very encouraging to note the levels of achievement across the school curriculum with almost all subjects in excess of NI Grammar School averages at both ‘A’ level and ‘AS’ level.

Mr. Black said while the results are pleasing in themselves, more importantly they are permitting the young people to gain entry to their chosen pathways on the next stage of their education.

“Once again, young people have gained access to a wide range of courses with many attaining much sought after places at the U.K.’s leading universities. Our careers staff are available to provide expert guidance on any issues which may arise,” he said.

“Our focus at this time is always on helping young people, through our post-results service, and the exceptional circumstances of this year in relation to university applications makes that approach even more valuable at this time.”

The Principal said it is especially pleasing in this digital age, when they can access results and check university applications on-line, that our young people still come into school to be with their friends and teachers,” he said.

“It is a real privilege to share that experience with our inspiring and talented young people and to sense the strength of this learning community, particularly the culture of achievement and support which is characteristic of every good school,” he said.

Top achievers at ‘A’ level were as follows:-

Two pupils attained 4 A* grades – William McCartney and Adam McLaughlin.

Four pupils attained 4 A*/A grades – Mark Hunter, Harry Marcus, Katie McCaughey and Matylda Rejus

One pupil attained four A grades – Rachel Clinton

Five pupils attained three A* grades – Connor Louw, Erin Marrs, Thomas Millar, Niall Pogue and Chloe M. Smyth.

A further 43 pupils obtained a minimum of 3 A*/A grades – Callum Anderson, Ross Barr, Alex Bonar, Emmie Booth, Sam Booth, Peter Bristow, Jonathan Campbell, Chloe Cotton, Aaron Craig, Paul Cunningham, James Currie, Hannah Galbraith, Adam Gaston, Callum Gatt, Joel Grimsley, Alex Henry-McCool, Amy Houston, Lexie Irvine, Rachel Johnston, Christopher Leitch, Chloe Logan, Megan Logan, Zoe Madeley, Lucy Magee, Evie Magill, Rachel McCaughey, Sophie McCluney, Sam McDonald, Ella McKay, Katy McLean, Rebecca McMullan, Katie McNeill, Kerry Moore, Emily Nelson, Sebastian Nolan, Ellen O’Hara, Lauren Perry, Amy Preston, Abby Simpson, Tammy Spence, Bethany Turtle, Lewis Wharry, Rhiannon White.