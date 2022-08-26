Cambridge House pupils celebrate exam success

Dessie Blackadder

Reporter:

Dessie Blackadder

Friday 26 August 2022 0:00

CONGRATULATIONS to all Cambridge House students who received their A-Level and AS results on Thursday 18 August.

This summer’s examinations were the first external assessments taken for two years, and the school is very proud of their students’ achievements after so much disruption.

The Principal, Phillip Elliott, commented: “I wish to commend the Cambridge House Sixth Form pupils who have achieved such pleasing results after a tough two years, and I pay tribute to the teachers who taught them.

“These results are richly-deserved and provide a stepping stone to their next destinations, whether that be further study or employment.

“We look forward to hearing about their successes in the future.”

