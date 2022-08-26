Ballyclare hosts huge 'last Saturday' demonstration

The Royal Black Institution will mark the finale of the parading season with six major demonstrations on August 27.

Members of the Institution from the Ballymena area will take part in the second largest parade of the day in Ballyclare.

Around 17,000 members will be on parade in Bangor, Ballyclare, Dromore, Killylea, Portrush and Sion Mills.

Sovereign Grand Master Rev William Anderson, who will attend the largest demonstration in Bangor, said approximately 350 preceptories and around 300 bands will be involved in the traditional events.

He said: “The Last Saturday celebrations are a glorious expression of culture, marking a flagship day in the annual parading season.

“We are expecting tens of thousands of supporters to turn out at the six major venues now that there are no restrictions in place due to Covid regulations, as was the case for the past two years.”

He added: “The institution is founded on Christian principles, and services of worship will be held at each venue to underline the ethos and moral values of the Imperial Grand Black Chapter.”

BALLYCLARE

Ballyclare Royal Black District Chapter No 6 hosted the Last Saturday in 2014.

It was their turn to host again in 2020 but the impact of the pandemic meant the postponement of those plans until this year.

Other districts visiting the Co Antrim location will be Lisburn, Ballymena, Antrim, Larne and Ballymoney.

A total of 81 preceptories will take part, accompanied by 75 bands, which could involve a total of around 6,000 in the procession.

Sixmilewater Park is the venue for both the parade assembly area and the main demonstration field.

The parade is scheduled to start at 12.15pm and to return at 4.15pm.

Three charities will benefit from the sales of the annual booklet: Every Life Matters, CLIC Sargent and Air Ambulance NI.

PORTRUSH

The Co Londonderry demonstration takes place in Portrush, and will involve four districts - Coleraine, City of Londonderry, Raphoe (Co Donegal) and South Londonderry.

Thirty-three preceptories and 31 bands will take part in the procession in the seaside resort, with a starting time of 12 noon for the main parade, returning at 3.30pm.

The noon parade will proceed from Parker Avenue/Girona Avenue to the Causeway Bowl.

Guest speaker is Henry Dunbar, Assistant Sovereign Grand Master, Scotland.

Platform proceedings will be chaired by Jeffrey Stirling, County Grand Master. Among those taking part in the service will be Rev JJ Andrews, County Grand Chaplain and Sean McClafferty, Worshipful Master, Raphoe RBP 258.