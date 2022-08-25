Minister congratulates GCSE students

Education Minister Michelle McIlveen has congratulated GCSE students who received results today, praising their hard work and resilience.

The percentage of students receiving the highest grades in 2022 is higher than 2019, the last time qualifications were awarded on the basis of public examinations. 37% of GCSE entries were awarded the highest grades of A* to A, a 6.5 percentage point increase on 2019. The percentage of students achieving grades A* to C was also higher than 2019, with 90% of students being awarded these grades, a 7.8 percentage point increase from 2019.

The outcomes of Northern Ireland students are the highest across the United Kingdom.

Minister McIlveen said: “Congratulations to all our young people across Northern Ireland who have received GCSE results today.

“The outcomes are extremely positive, with 90% of students achieving grades A* to C. The success of our students is well-deserved and testament to their hard work and resilience following three years of disrupted learning. They should be rightly proud of their achievements.

“It is also important to recognise the incredible work of teachers across Northern Ireland in helping students prepare for examinations in a challenging learning environment. I wish to thank them for all they have done, as well as the families of students who have supported these young people throughout this important year.”

To support young people in returning to examinations in Summer 2022, the Department of Education put in place an extensive package of support measures and mitigations. This included adapting qualifications so that learners had fewer exams and less content to revise; and over £1 million of additional funding for small group teaching, Easter revision classes, revision resources and academic support.

Addressing the students who did not get the results they hoped for, the Minister said: “While you may feel disappointed, there are many education, training and employment options open to you. If you are unsure of your next steps, please take time to speak to the people who are there to help.”

The Department for the Economy’s Careers Service provides professional, impartial careers advice. Young people and parents can call 0300 200 7820 to speak directly to a careers adviser. You can also access useful information through the Careers Service web pages at www.nidirect.gov.uk/campaigns/careers. Alternatively, advice and guidance can also be accessed through an online instant messaging facility on nidirect. The telephone and webchat service have been extended from 9.30am to 7.00pm on both Thursday 25 and Friday 26 August to provide additional support to those who have received GCSE results.

Concluding, the Minister said: “Best wishes to all our young people for whatever comes next. Thank you to everyone who has been involved in supporting students through the 2022 GCSE examinations, including all those involved in examinations and marking.”