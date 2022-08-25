UDR Association presents a £600 cheque to N.I. Children's Hospice

THE Ballymena Branch of the UDR Association (CGC) have presented a £600 cheque to the Northern Ireland Children’s Hospice.

Branch member Mac McIvor handed over the cheque to Kate Cooke, Treasurer of the Ballymena NI Hospice Support Group.

The Association raised the money through the proceeds of the sale of memorabilia and other donations made at their stall at the field during the July 12 celebrations in Ballymena this year.

Meanwhile, the Association will also be present in the field of the Royal Black Institution in Ballyclare this Saturday (August 27).

Again, all proceeds from their sale will be donated to the NI Children’s Hospice.

The Ballymena Branch of NI Children’s Hospice say a very special thank you to the public for their much appreciated support.