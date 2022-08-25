Parish issues warning over potential 'Apostolic Workers Society' scam

BALLYMENA Kirkinriola Parish has warned parishioners about a potential scam.

The Parish said: “The PSNI and Apostolic Workers Society have been in touch and ask that if you are approached in your home or business by a gentleman canvassing for the Apostolic Society around Ballymena, please do not give this gentleman any money or sign any forms as he has nothing to do with the Apostolic Society.

It is advised that if anyone encounters this individual to please call 101 to report anything suspicious.