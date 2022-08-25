Outstanding A Level results for St Louis Grammar

THE students and staff of St Louis Grammar School, Ballymena are celebrating an outstanding set of A Level results following the first set of official external examinations since 2019.

At A Level 99% of students attained 3 or more A*-C Grades, with 92% of students receiving Grades A* - B. 82 students within the cohort are also leaving the school as top achievers with 3 or more A Grades. Credit must also go to the 7 students who achieved 4 A* Grades across a range of subjects.

While Covid-19 still brought many challenges and moments of uncertainty throughout the 2021-22 academic year, the students and staff of St Louis worked tirelessly to respond to course demands and, as a result, the 2022 cohort have excelled with their academic outcomes.

A school spokesperson said: “As a school community we are proud of all our students. We celebrate their exam success, ever mindful that our students’ journey through St Louis is about so much more than results.

“St Louis is an exceptional school in every respect, where each and every child is nurtured and supported in a happy and secure environment.

“We wish all our outgoing Year 14 students the best of luck in their chosen paths.

“We know they will be fantastic ambassadors for St Louis Grammar, their families and community and we are very proud of the determination and resilience shown throughout their A Level studies.

Congratulations to the Class of 2022!