Countdown on for Tractor Run in memory of Clough lad Alexander

A Tractor Run on Saturday, September 3, in memory of three-year-old Alexander Sweeney, from Clough, will raise vital funds for Northern Ireland Children’s Hospice.

The tractor-mad lad sadly lost his life to genetic condition PoL G back in July 2021.

And since then parents Lisa and Jason have been fund raising for NI Children’s Hospice - pointing out they could not have got through without them.

The Tractor Run was a must on their fund raising list.

Young Alexander was into tractors from a very early age.

Dad Jason outlined from no age Alexander’s love of tractors was evident.

“He loved story books about tractors before he was old enough to play. From Santa for Alexander's 1st Christmas it had to be a New Holland tractor.”

He continued - “Alexander was happiest when outside in the garden at home with his ride on tractor helping me cut the lawn or feeding calves at Grandad’s farm.

“Silage season had great excitement for Alexander. He couldn't wait to get down the lane to watch Robert Crawford lift his grass. A fond memory for us and Robert.”

And farming for Alexander did not stop in a wet day!

“When too cold or wet to go outside carpet farming and watching Grassmen DVDs was Alexander’s playtime,” said Jason.

Tractor Run on September 3

The first tractor leaves from the field at Ballyreagh Meadows off the Doury Road, at 11.30am.

Parents Jason and Lisa are hoping the money raiser will be a big success and invite the public to support the cause.

Mum Lisa has nothing but praise for the work of NI Children’s Hospice.

“They were absolutely brilliant. Without them we would have been lost. They deserve every single penny that can be raised for them.”

Dad Jason said hosting the Tractor Run in September in Alexander’s memory “will be a great tribute to his love of tractors and Grassmen.”

Plans are to make the Tractor Run a great family day out.

On the day Grassmen will be attending, along with Vic and Hill Coffee Cart, Bobby Glass Outside Catering, Jim’s Ices and Mono events with Bouncy Castles etc.

For a £20 donation a Tractor can be entered into the Run, along with a breakfast bap and tea/coffee for the driver!

Local businesses have kindly donated amazing prizes for a raffle on the day.

Starting point will be the field at Ballyreagh Meadows, Doury Road Clough.

Registration will open from 9am - Tractors leaving 11.30am.

Check out their Facebook page for further details -

www.facebook.com/Tractor-

Run-in-Memory-of-

Alexander-Sweeney

104720035651932