Construction firm appointed for St Patrick's barracks housing scheme

RADIUS Housing have appointed MJ McBride Construction to build a new social and affordable housing scheme at the former St Patrick's Barracks site in Ballymena.

The housing association said: "We, along with the entire Design Team, look forward to actualising our vision of bringing much-needed social and affordable housing to this area."

Radius Housing is proposing the creation of approximately 140 new homes on the site; along with associated roads infrastructure, landscaping, children's play park and other ancillary works.

The housing led regeneration of the former St Patrick’s Barracks site is being taken forward by the Department for Communities, with Radius Housing leading with the housing element which forms a key part of the wider St Patrick’s Barracks masterplan.

The scheme is part of the NI Executive’s draft Programme for Government Shared Housing Programme ‘Housing for All’.

This is the latest development project for Radius Housing, a leading housing association which manages more than 13,000 homes in Northern Ireland and aims to construct more than 400 new social and affordable homes every year. Radius recently secured a private finance investment of £105m, which will support these ambitious plans to deliver new homes and communities across Northern Ireland.

On the overall masterplan for the regeneration of the former St Patrick’s Barrack’s site, the Department for Communities and Radius Housing are collaboratively working across many parties including the Northern Ireland Housing Executive, Northern Regional College, Department for Infrastructure, PSNI and Mid and East Antrim Borough Council.