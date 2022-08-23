Wrightbus Recruitment Night this Thursday!

IN recent weeks, as well as organising the family fun day, the HR team at Wrightbus, Ballymena, have also been busy working hard on fortnightly recruitment nights taking place at the factory.

The company, which is experiencing continued growth this year as a result of a number of large-scale orders, is recruiting across its teams.

The next recruitment night is taking place this Thursday, August 25, between 5.30pm - 8pm at the Ballymena factory and people are being encouraged to come along and find out more about the current opportunities available.

Nicola McCloskey, Wrightbus HR Director, said they would love to welcome lots of candidates to the recruitment night, taking place this Thursday.

“As this is exam result week, we have an element of the recruitment evening focusing on apprenticeships and we will have the Northern Regional College and Transport Training Services in attendance to assist us,” she said.

“Come along for the chance of an express interview, trade test and the potential of leaving with a job offer at the end

Meanwhile, the recent Wrightbus Family Fun Day has been voted a major success.

The sun shone for the occasion which was held for staff and their families at leading bus manufacturer Wrightbus to celebrate another successful year for the company.

Last Saturday the occasion took place in the grounds of Wrightbus’s factory complex - and was free and open to all of the firm’s employees and their families.

It included a host of family-friendly entertainment and activities, including an inflatable playzone, a climbing wall, assault course, bumper cars, a Rodeo bull and much more. Another highlight of the day was the chance for a bus ride on one of the firm’s double deck electric buses.

During the afternoon of the event, Ballymena United Football Club’s Youth Academy also ran a children’s soccer skills camp, which culminated in a football match.

Wrightbus HR Director, Nicola McCloskey, who led the organising team, said “fun was had by all.”

“2022 has been an absolutely superb year for Wrightbus with a number of high-profile deals confirmed as we continue to work to decarbonise the public transport industry and create more green jobs in Northern Ireland,” she said.

“But that success would not be possible without the hard work and efforts of our fantastic staff working here, so this family fun day was a small token of thanks for our teams for everything they do and also, a chance to bring everyone together outside of work and have a good time with their families.

“Plenty of fun was had by all and we were fortunate enough to have had the weather on our side, as the sun shone over us all. It was also brilliant to see so many staff member’s loved ones enjoy the day.

“I’d like to thank everyone for coming and also for the organising team, who put on such a wonderful event.”