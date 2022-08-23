Police appealing for information following burglary at residential premises in Broughshane

Detectives are appealing for information following a report of a burglary at residential premises at the Ballycloghan Road area of Broughshane on Monday, 22nd August.

It was reported that at approximately 4pm two males were observed running from the property, following which the victims realised that their property had been entered and ransacked.

At this stage it is not clear if anything was taken during the incident.

It was reported that the two men made off towards the Knockan Road area in a blue coloured car.

One of the men is described as being 5ft5 in height, wearing dark coloured clothing and aged in his 20s. The second male is described as wearing dark coloured clothing, 5ft2 in height, heavy build and aged in his 20s. Both males were wearing material that masked their faces.

Enquiries are continuing and police would appeal to anyone with any information in relation to this matter, to contact detectives on 101 quoting reference number 1455 22/08/22.

You can also make a report to us online using our non-emergency reporting form via http://www.psni.police.uk/makeareport/

Information can also be provided to Crimestoppers anonymously on 0800 555 111 or online at http://crimestoppers-uk.org/ .