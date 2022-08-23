Man with £15,000 cash in pocket at Cullybackey arrested

ON Sunday afternoon (August 21), officers from the District Support Team (DST) were on patrol in the Cullybackey area when they stopped a person who was acting suspiciously.

He was searched and had approximately £15,000 cash in his pockets.

He was arrested on suspicion of Possessing Criminal Property and a follow up search was carried out.

During this search approximately £15,000 more cash was recovered, along with suspected Class A drugs and other items relating to this investigation.

Two people within this premises were also arrested on suspicion of Possessing Criminal Property and Possession of a Class A drug.

One male was charged overnight to court, the other two persons have been bailed pending further enquiries.

If you have any information on the misuse of drugs in your area call us on 101.

If you would rather not contact us but still feel you need to let someone know completely anonymously you can call Crime stoppers on 0800 555 111.