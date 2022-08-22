Prestigious poultry industry award for Portglenone man

WILSON McLeister, whose family farm near Portglenone, has won the Poultry Industry Education Trust’s annual award.

Wilson successfully completed the BSc (Hons) Agriculture with Marketing degree at Harper Adams University in 2020. Because of Corvid restrictions Wilson did not formally graduate until last month..

During his degree course Wilson won the major Aviagen scholarship.

This included a 12 months placement with the company based in Edinburgh including 3 months spent with the Company in the USA.

His placement report was the top poultry report of his course. These and other achievements were recognised by the Poultry Industry Education Trust Award of the Times Atlas of the World and a cut glass inscribed momento..

Before entering Harper Adams University in 2016 Wilson gained A Levels in Business Studies, Media Studies and Sports Science at Cambridge House Grammar School, Ballymena.

On leaving Harper Adams in 2020 Wilson rejoined Aviagen in Edinburgh as Grand Parent Production Assistant.

He has recently been appointed Grand Parent Production Manager reporting to fellow Cambridge House and Harper Adams University graduate David Boyd from Broughshane.