Man dies following road traffic collision in Cullybackey

Police have confirmed that a 23-year-old man has died following a two vehicle road traffic collision on Thursday, August 4 on the Craigs Road in Cullybackey.

Sergeant Smart said: "At around 4pm it was reported that a Black Seat Ibiza and a Blue Volkswagen Tiguan were involved in the collision.

"A number of people were taken to hospital for treatment to their injuries. Sadly, the male driver of the Seat Ibiza has since died.

"I would ask anyone who may have witnessed the collision or who may have dash-cam footage is asked to contact police on 101 quoting reference number 1085 of 04/08/22”.

