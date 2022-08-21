Two arrested following searches in Ahoghill

TWO men, aged 23 and 25, were arrested following searches in Ahoghill yesterday, Saturday 20th August.

Inspector Brown said: "Following searches of two properties in the Main Street area of the town, a quantity of Class B controlled drugs were seized.

"The 23 year old male was arrested on suspicion of possession of a Class B controlled drug and possession of a Class B controlled drug with intent to supply.

"The 25 year old male was arrested on suspicion of being concerned in an offer to supply a Class B controlled drug and being concerned in the supply of a Class C controlled drug.

"Both men have been released on police bail pending further enquiries."

Inspector Brown continued: "“The arrest and seizure of items reflects our ongoing commitment to safeguarding local people and we will continue to stop and deter those involved in such criminal activities and reduce the harm they cause in our communities.

“I would encourage anyone who has information about criminal activity to contact police on the non-emergency number 101.

“Alternatively, information can be provided to the independent charity Crimestoppers on 0800 555 111 which is 100% anonymous and gives people the power to speak up and stop crime.”