Maggie is rising star in building trade

Dessie Blackadder

Sunday 21 August 2022

Maggie Dillon from JP Corry Robert Guy in Ballymena has been shortlisted for the Rising Star award in the Octabuild Builders Merchant Excellence Awards 2022.

The category acknowledges the up-and-coming talent in the industry and Maggie Dillon is among nine Rising Stars from builders merchant across Ireland who are shortlisted.

Her nomination said that Maggie is a highly valued member of the JP Corry team and is recognised throughout the business for her positive attitude and great working relationship with customers.

“She is rarely seen without a smile on her face and also inspires others to ‘work tidy’ based on the immaculate condition she keeps her workplace.

“Despite being a relatively new member of the team, Maggie is about to undertake training to become the branch Health and Safety champion which will bring a fresh focus to an incredibly important part of our business.

“Outside of work, Maggie is a coach for Ballymoney United U12s which entails taking training sessions two nights a week and has also completed grassroots coaching and a national coaching certificate, with a focus on safeguarding, nutrition and first aid.”

The winners will be announced at an awards event on Thursday, 13th October in the Round Room at the Mansion House in Dublin.

