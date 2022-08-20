Tuesday Club hard at work

GRACEHILL Old School Trust and Gracehill Village Committee have continued their annual Blooming Gracehill work in 2022.

Apart from having flowers in all the planting areas in the village, complementing the flower beds planted out by the Council, the Tuesday Club wanted to complete their work at the entrance to the new walkway that had been constructed by the Council as part of their Village Renewal Scheme.

Gracehill is the only complete Moravian settlement in Ireland and the club wanted to emphasise the Moravian roots at the beginning of the walkway. This circular path takes in the Widows’ Walk, the Bishop’s Walk adjacent to God’s Acre (the graveyard) and the Sisters’ and Brothers’ Walks.

Creating the Moravian symbol, the Lamb of God (Agnus Dei) with the flag of victory, surrounded by the Latin inscription "Vicit agnus noster, eum sequamur" ('Our Lamb has conquered; let us follow Him'), was the challenge. And this was ably met by Anderson Weir, of the Tuesday Club and the Village Committee, who created a wonderful display using the stones painted by children of the church and the primary school during the 2020 lockdown.

This feature was surrounded by stones into which perennial plants were placed. Two small walls at both sides, also built by Anderson, are, in effect, flower beds as part of Blooming Gracehill. A grant from the Council helped with the costs involved.

Dr David Johnston, Chairman of the Trust, said “my grateful thanks go out to all the village volunteers and, in particular, those who worked hard to provide a fitting display at the walkway.”