Cullybackey litter pickers on the job

Cullybackey Community Partnership (CCP) were absolutely delighted to have a fantastic turnout including staff from the local Eurospar on their most recent ‘litter pick’.

CCP are getting ready for judges from Britain in Bloom who will be visiting the village to walk around, chat to the volunteers and hear more about all of the work being done.

On a very warm summer evening, litter was removed, flowers were deadheaded, information signs put up, loose straw blown away and fences painted.

Margaret Murphy from CCP commented: “Thanks so much to everyone who turned out for the tidy up and everyone else who works behind the scenes to keep Cullybackey looking so well. We think the village is looking really well and hopefully the judges from Britain in Bloom think so too!”.

If you are interested in helping in any way around the village, contact Joanne on 02825882281 or on cullybackey@nacn.org.