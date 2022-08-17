Super Scarecrow Festival is back on at Gracehill!

GRACEHILL Moravian Church and the Gracehill Village Environmental Committee have announced that the hugely popular ‘Scarecrow Festival’ is coming back!

Plans are currently in place to run the festival alongside the heritage weekend on 10th and 11th September.

“The ultimate aim of ‘scarecrowfest’ is to involve the entire village and the wider community in an event that is great fun for all whilst, at the same time, raising much needed fundsa to help maintain and preserve our historuc Church and surrounding grounds of the village for all the community,” explained a spokesperson.

The last time the festival was held was 2019 and it was a tremendous success with over 60 groups of scarecrows on display.

Anyone wishing to participate in the festival by entering a scarecrowis asked to collect a registtration form from the entrance hall of the Old School House in Gracehill.

Alternatively, you can download a copy at www.gracehillvillage.org?moravian-church.

Complete the entry form and return it to the Moravian Manse at 25 Church Road or simply email a copy to gracehill.scarecrow@hotmail.com

Scarecrows can be based on any character or theme of your own choice.

But there are common sense rules.

Keep your scarecrows family friendly.

No politically incorrect scarecrows.

The festival committee will have the right to refuse a scarecrow on moral grounds.

All scarecrows must be removed one week after the event.

A spokesperson added: “We plan to have a marked trail around the village where the scarecrows will be displayed on front gardens, on the pavements or the village square. All will be visible for visitors during the heritage weekend.

“We know that the trail will start from the village square but the rest of the route cannot be determined yet until we know the numbers of scarecrow entries and their locations.

“Just because you do not live right in the centre of the village does not prevent you from joining in the fun. We have numerous sites that require scarecrows which we hope will be filled by entries from people who live further afield.

“Registration forms must be completed and returned before September 7. Your registration entitles you to register a single scarecrow or a group of scarecrows within the same theme for £5.

“Prizes will be available for the best scarecrows on display.

“Even if you don’t register an entry, please visit the festival between 11am and 6pm on both days and take a leisurely walk around using our trail and record your vote for your favourite scarecrows while trying to work out our anagram.

“Trail guide sheets will be available at the Village square with a suggested donation price of £2.”