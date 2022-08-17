Cullybackey Launch Community Classes

CULLYBACKEY Community Partnership (CCP) are delighted to be launching a programme of activities being held in at the Maine Business Centre over the next few months.

The first of these classes are Yoga for Beginners. After a successful programme for Yoga in May and June, courses resume again on Wednesday 10th August at 6.30pm and Thursday at 12.30pm in at the Maine Business Centre, Main Street, Cullybackey. These are four week blocks costing just £20 in total.

Costs are subsidised by Curtis Toyota and Cullybackey Community Partnership.

Other things going on in the Centre include Knitting/Crocheting class on Wednesday mornings between 10 and 12noon and a Card Making/Craft class on Friday mornings between 10 and 12noon. September will also see a Paediatric First Aid course and there are plans for more art and craft classes.

Joanne Brown Kerr, Cullybackey Community Partnership, commented: “We are delighted to continue with current classes and also to introduce some new classes/workshops over the next couple of months.

“There are great facilities including the Maine Business Centre and smaller group classes are held in The Hub Gift Shop on the Main Street. It’s good to get people back in again post Covid to enjoy each other’s company and learning some new skills as well.”

Places on courses must be booked in advance so if you are interested in any of the above classes/events or the work of the Cullybackey Community Partnership ring Joanne on 02825882281 or email cullybackey@nacn.org.