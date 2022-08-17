75th anniversary for Cullybackey 'Boys'

2022 marked a significant milestone for the Officers and Members of the Cullybackey Branch of the Apprentice Boys of Derry.

It was 75 years ago when the branch was formed and established within the village.

Branch Club Worthy President Brian Caldwell said: “Throughout those many years, the branch has maintained a witness bearing testimony to the brave Apprentice Boys who closed the gates of the Maiden City against James and his Jacobite Forces in 1688.

“The Cullybackey brethren gathered for a Club photograph before heading off for the Annual Demonstration within the City of Londonderry to walk their traditional route.

“In keeping with this special Anniversary Year, the Club have planned to hold a Grand Crimson Ball at the Ross Park Hotel on Saturday 1st October.

“We have been extremely encouraged by the number of new members who have applied to join our club during our 75th Anniversary Year.

“I suppose there has never been a better time to join our ranks with our Branch Club than in this special year in our history.

“We are appealing to new and lapsed members to contact us should they wish to identify with our Club as we seek to remember the brave Apprentice Boys who changed the course of history. "

The club’s regular monthly meeting takes place in Cullybackey Orange Hall on the last Tuesday of each month at 8pm