In Pictures - Table Quiz in aid of Jack McClenaghan

ALMOST £10,000 has been raised for a local family after their little boy, Jack McClenaghan, was recently diagnosed with Leukaemia.

Close friend, Adam Coulter, was so moved by the three year old's devastating diagnosis, he was determined to help.

He set up a Go Fund Me page which has managed to raise almost £10,000 for the McClenaghan family in just a matter of weeks.

Adam said: "I’m trying to raise funds to help a good friend as their little boy Jack has been diagnosed with Leukaemia.

"As a family, they are going to go through some horribly hard times.

"If we, as their friends and family, could help relieve some stress and pressure through helping them financially, it would let them concentrate on what really matters, their beautiful family.

"Anything you can donate, no matter how big or small will go a long way. I would like to thank everyone in advance, your generosity is amazing."

Adam initially set out to raise £2,000 for Jack's parents, Andrew and Carley, however, that target was exceeded and now sits at £9,670.

In a social media post, Andrew McClenaghan commented: "Carley and myself are completely overwhelmed by the amount of support we've had.

“A massive thank you to Adam Coulter for doing this and to every single person who donated on the Go Fund Me. Also to everyone who messaged, rang commented for all the loving messages.

"We are beyond words and can't express our thanks enough. We will be forever grateful for everything. You have honestly lifted a massive weight off our shoulders and allowing us to solely concentrate on getting Jack better now."

At the beginning of July, Andrew and Carley received the news that no parents want to hear.

Andrew said: "Never, ever in my wildest dreams did I think we as a family would ever have to deal with a situation like this.

"You always think it'll not happen us. But unfortunately, this little legend over the last 48 hours has been diagnosed with leukaemia.

"Life is cruel and children don't ever deserve to be sick. But I know we are in the best hands possible and I am more than certain that Jack will absolutely smash this.

"He's already smashing it and I couldn't be prouder of him. I can't thank everyone enough for their kind words and prayers but it's going to be a long couple of years. If everyone could keep fingers and toes crossed and keep praying for my wee man I would be forever grateful."

Jack quickly started treatment and Andrew explained on social media that "so far he is doing reasonably well considering how much he's gone through. Andrew stated: "He's an absolute warrior and it's him that's keeping his mummy and daddy going in truth."

Carley added: "Thank you to each and every one of you who have prayed for Jack, sent messages or phonecalls, offering to bring us whatever we need. The support has been unbelievable and we won't forget any of it."

A Quiz Night was also held at Ballymena Services Club last Friday night with all proceeds raised going towards the McClenaghan family.

Two star prizes were auctioned off on the night - a signed Ballymena United top and family season tickets.

The total raised is still being counted at the time of going to press.

If anyone would like to donate to the Go Fumd Me appeal, please follow this link

https://gofund.me/d337bbd6